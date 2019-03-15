TALENT SHOW: Redmen ready to watch new faces in action

COMEBACK KID: Former Grafton Redmen centre Dwayne Duke will be a huge asset for the club in the Coopers Far North Coast Rugby competition this season.

RUGBY UNION: There will be several new faces on show when the McKimms Redmen host St Albert's College Armidale and SCU Marlins in trial games at the Hay Street fields on Saturday.

In what promises to be a great day of free-flowing rugby, Grafton are set to unleash some exciting new talent, which has brought a sense of anticipation into the Redmen camp.

Grafton first grade coach Craig Howe and his coaching staff will no doubt be keeping a keen eye on positional battles and key combinations with the competition only two weeks away.

"There looks like there will be a lot of competition for first and second grade positions,” Howe said during the week.

"We certainly haven't finalised our first 15 yet so there are still positions up for grabs.

"During the trial match we will be looking closely at combinations and how the new guys adapt to our structures we hope to put in place.

"We want to select the best first grade side we can that can work together as a team.”

Grafton will enter the Coopers Far North Coast competition without gun centre Greg Jackson and star second-rower Angus Howard, who have left Grafton due to work commitments.

It's a huge blow for the Redmen, but according to Howe the club is confident they have the depth to cover their departure.

"It's difficult to fill the gap left by Greg and Angus but we have Declain Collie back and it looks like Dwayne Duke will be a very handy acquisition,” Howe said.

"Dukey's keen for a run in any grade and could be a handful for opposition sides to contain. Also we have a few new faces at training who look like first grade material.”

Games kick off at the Hay Street rugby fields at noon with teams from Grafton, St Albert's Armidale, SCU Marlins and Yamba.