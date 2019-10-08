Talented Tiger Sevil selected for UK West Ham tour

CHALLENGE: Kasey Sevil (right) jostles for possession during the NCF women's second division north grand final between Westlawn Tigers and Yamba Breakers in 2018.

CHALLENGE: Kasey Sevil (right) jostles for possession during the NCF women's second division north grand final between Westlawn Tigers and Yamba Breakers in 2018. Matthew Elkerton

FOOTBALL: Westlawn Tigers youth product Kasey Sevil is the latest to join a small Clarence Valley contingent of footballers invited to tour the United Kingdom with the West Ham Academy in November.

The 16-year-old star has been paving the path to success from an early age and has been making her mark among the top women's talents in the region as part of Westlawn's North Coast Football women's division 2 north side.

Utilised as a striker, Sevil is well known for her ability and fellow Tigers' player Jo Powell said she couldn't think of anyone more deserving of the opportunity.

"I'm not sure when she started playing, I would assume she has played her whole life but her development in last couple years has been very pleasing,” Powell said.

"She just has a lot of raw talent, she's involved in futsal and soccer and you can see that she has taken a number of things away from both disciplines. She's a very skilful player.”

Playing as the target forward, Powell said Sevil is quite a handful when she goes up against defenders sometimes twice her size.

"Kasey is a very dynamic player, she may be small in stature but there is no reflection of that on the field. She causes quite a lot of grief on the field,” she said.

Powell has seen Sevil mature at a rapid rate in the women's competition and knows that the young star has a bright future ahead.

"It's really been an added bonus for her to be playing above her years, it's toughening her up and she's really growing as a player,” she said.

"The trip to the UK is an awesome opportunity and regardless of what happens she'll take so much away from it. It's really exciting to have a few of the talented kids from the region receive this type of opportunity.”

Savil has expressed an open call for support in helping her to raise funds for the trip to the UK through GoFundMe on which Korrine Napier said:

"... Her dream since she was five was to be a professional football player. To help her dream she has been offered an amazing opportunity to follow a soccer tour in the UK in November of 2019... with this opportunity to come upon us so quickly we are asking for help,” Napier said.

"Any help at all is greatly appreciated by all of us, especially Kasey. Every $1 adds up.”

Sevil will join Grafton United stars Keanu Staader and Bailey Bathgate on the West Ham tour next month.

To help Sevil get one step closer to her dream, visit gofundme.com/f/kasey-

sevil-been-selected-for-

2019uk-football-tour