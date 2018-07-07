Tales from the tail end

THE JULY Racing Carnival would be a messy, smelly affair if not for John Hall. The veteran Clarence River Jockey Club employee is chief yard attendant. In fact he's the whole department most race days.

"It's really like a PR job really. You've got to meet the trainers and the stable hands, have a happy face on and get them to enjoy their day out, whether they are horse losers or not," John said.

He's also there to greet the jockeys as they come in to get changed for the afternoon, while John issues the numbered bibs to signify who's who out there.

"After that you go back out with your smiling face and greet the strappers as they parade their horses, open the gates for them and the horses to go out onto the track."

You give them a smile and they give you a smile back. You treat them a sour face and they go what a bugger of a track this is. You do your job and the meeting is partly a success because of what you do."

But there can be occasions in his role when conjuring up a smile can be a tough ask especially when it's time to check the mounting yard and parade ring to see if any of the horses have left their calling cards.

"Some races there's none, other times they never stop pooping and you hate the bl**dy things."

He said the reason some races are worse than others when it came to the amount of scooping required was the type of horses being featured.

"The younger ones get nervous. They come into the parade ground and they just poop everywhere," he said.

After the mess is cleaned up John is back to opening the gates to let the horses and jockeys back in after the race.

"Then the bibs go away ready for the next race. It's a full on job once they start running."

The Grafton racetrack veteran has seen a lot of carnivals during his 35 years on course having numerous other roles during that time including being on the fluctuation board, car parking attendant, and assistant judge. "I've done nearly every job there is to be done by the little guy and I still love it."

John said the CRJC had great employees and everything seemed to run like clockwork.

"Grafton is rated as one of the best tracks outside of Brisbane and Sydney given the quality of our fields now. And the July Carnival is our pride and joy so you try to make every one better than the last."

Let's hope the horses are kind this year.