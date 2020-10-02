Maclean’s café competition to intensify next week

A NEW cafe is set to open in Maclean next week, but owner Lisa Close said Books and Beans is more than just a coffee shop.

Books and Beans owner Lisa Close.

"It's an eclectic mix of things where people can buy preloved books, memorabilia and other bits and bobs that might pique their interest with a bit of coffee and cake mixed in," she said.

"For us, it's about creating a home away from home which is especially important for our elderly community who might not have family in the area."

After successfully opening and running five previous bookshop-cafes all over the east coast of Australia, including the Central and Coffs Coast, it's safe to say that Mrs Close has developed a winning formula.

"I like to bring other things into the business rather than just focus on coffee," she said.

"Things like not having Wi-Fi means people are encouraged to have deeper conversations with one another or to sit and enjoy a book.

The new cafe will open at 10 River Street, Maclean.

"People seem to like that lack of technology and the slower speed of things."

In addition to sweet treats, Mrs Close said the cafe will offer sandwiches, wraps and salads to go with organic teas and coffee courtesy of Quest Coffee Roasters.

"We will also have every milk under the sun to cater to those with different tastes and tolerances," she said.

"Depending on the day, we'll also offer things like lasagne or focaccia."

Books and Beans is expected to open from Tuesday, October 6.

8am-4pm, Monday to Saturday.

10 River Street, Maclean

For orders: 0447 442 850