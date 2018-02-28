OUR SAY: International food - anyone else for ceviche?

Peruvian ceviche is the international food of choice for The Daily Examiner editor Bill North.

Peruvian ceviche is the international food of choice for The Daily Examiner editor Bill North. Alejandra Navarrete-North

WHAT do you get when you put a Mexican, an Indian, a Thai and a Japanese together?

A winning fusion of flavours, that's what.

All four restaurant spaces in The Courtyard are now full for the first time since the end of 2014, and the venue finally captures the hive of activity imagined when Grafton Shoppingworld first transformed a service station site into a dining precinct in May 2013.

From our workplace at The Daily Examiner office directly across the road in Fitzroy St, we've watched with salivating interest as the early franchises such as Baskin Robbins, Byron Bay Chilli and The Steakhouse made way for other brands to tempt our lunchtime tastebuds.

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing manager Kelle Murphy says the challenge has been about getting the right mix of restaurants. Well if you ask my palate, they've got it spot on.

I've always been a fan of international fare, particularly if it adds a little spice. So most of these tick the box.

Since I first moved to town the limited choice of dining options other than the typical pub style (which Grafton does well) was apparent.

So what's your ideal dish from anywhere in the world?

Not sure mine is featured on any Clarence Valley venue.

But if anyone serves up a zesty Peruvian ceviche, don't hestitate to let me know.

Salud.