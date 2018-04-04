Warne proclaims ‘heads must roll’

Shane Warne wants change at the top of Cricket Australia.

SOUTH Africa dismantled a meek Australian batting attack on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test to wrap up the series in commanding fashion.

Australia was praying for a miracle entering the day's play, but a rampant Vernon Philander ensured the tourists' nightmare in South Africa came to a horrific ending.

Philander ripped through the Australian batting attack with six wickets in only a handful of overs which saw the Aussies crumble to 7/31 in the opening session.

South African won the Test by 492 runs and claimed the 3-1 series victory, an incredible bounce back after losing the opening Test by 118 runs.

Legend of Australian cricket and royalty of the game, Shane Warne has called for a major shake up at the top of Cricket Australia.

After the Aussies horror showing on the final day's play in Johannesburg, Warne let rip on his Instagram account.

"Australia have a lot of questions to answer and I believe heads must roll on and off the field," Warne wrote.

"We need new people who are passionate about the game.

"All positions are in jeopardy & need to be looked at!"

Warne was asked during the fourth Test of his interest in the soon to be open coaching position and the legendary leg-spinner left the door ajar.

"For me, I've always being able to help out any team, any young spin bowler, any captain, anyone," Warne said. "I love being involved in the game, I'm passionate about the game so I'm happy to be involved.

"Whether it's a head coaching position ... I'm happy to help out the Australian team whenever.

"Whether I'm going to put my hand up to do that, umm, I'm not sure.

"I haven't given it much thought until you just asked me."

As the Australian still continues to reel from the ball-tampering scandal, Warne's call for major changes could take place once the team arrives back in Australia.

Australia's batting stocks took a battering during the fourth Test without the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in the line-up.

Bancroft led the Australian's in scoring during the series while Smith and Warner have long been the backbone of Australian teams.

With the lengthy bans handed down to the trio for their parts in the ball-tampering scandal in effect, a damning statistic shows just how tough it will be for Australia to bounce back.

It was a series to forget for Australian batsman.

"In the last 50 Test matches for Australia they've made 71 hundreds, 41 of them have come from Steve Smith or David Warner. Smith has made 22, Warner has made 19," Shane Warne said.

In a series where for the first time in 48 years Australia failed to have a batsman reach triple figures, the above number makes for horrendous reading.

With Smith and Warner out of the Australian side for the next 12-months, just where the runs are going to come from remain the greatest unknown.

Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja showed signs during the Ashes series, but they've also shown they're inabilities to score when away from home.

Australia's next Test series won't roll around until October, meaning they'll have plenty of time to build up the batting stocks, however until their reliance on Smith and Warner falls, the Aussies won't be sitting atop the rankings any time soon.