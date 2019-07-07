Tan Tat Nova closes out South Grafton Cup day

Former Grafton trainer Paddy Cunningham will be pleased with his horses run in race 9 of South Grafton Cup day.

RACING: Tan Tat Nova gave his many Glen Innes owners a wonderful finish to today's South Grafton Cup meeting.

The Paddy Cunningham-trained six-year-old gelding raced away with the Donovans Beef At The Barriers Benchmark 58 Handicap (1615m) finishing too solidly for Allan Kehoe's Apache Belle with Gold Coast mare Tempte Rouge third.

"Yeah the Glen Innes boys will have a big night," Paddy Cunningham said.

He is based in Glen Innes now after riding and training out of Grafton for many years.

Tan Tat Nova, he said, has been racing well for him.

"Only had one bad run this time in," he said.

"Been racing well for us."

To which he and some of his many owners had a promo picture with their Cup day trophy and the promise of a big night back in Glen Innes when they travel back over the Gibraltar range.

"I'm driving," big Sam Schiffman said.

"Jake (Hartmann) has just text me and told me to get my big head off the tv," he said of one of his mates who lives and works in Tamworth.