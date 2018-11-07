'My message is out': Tannum boy, 10, in national spotlight

BUDDING ENVIRONMENTALIST: Sid Crawshaw has been nominated for Reef Youth Champion Finalist for his crusade to get rid of plastic straws.

A STANDING ovation for a passionate speech about protecting the environment from single-use plastics gave 10-year-old Sid Crawshaw the inspiration to help save his part of the world.

Sid's hard work of trying to rid Tannum Sands of plastic entering the ocean has earned him a nomination in the 2018 Reef Champion Awards.

The category is 'Finalist Reef Youth Champion Award'.

"I'm really excited and honoured to be a finalist and even if I don't win I know my message has gotten out to the public," Sid said.

"The damage caused by plastics is a serious one and I want to let people know about it."

The Fitzroy Basin Association has nominated five finalists across five categories and the awards originate from the Fitzroy NRM region.

The winners will be announced at the Yeppoon Town Hall, November 21.

The journey of campaigning against single-use plastics began with the speech at his primary school.

"I spoke about how there is a sea of plastic in the Pacific Ocean and it's growing because single-use plastics are going into our waterways and floating out into the ocean," he said.

Since then, Sid has seen several businesses come on board to reduce or ban the use of plastic straws.

"I have got three local businesses to cut back on plastic straws or go to paper straws to help out," he said.

Sid said he was already thinking of plans for next year to get his message out to the public.