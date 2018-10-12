Tapped calls led police to bust drug trafficking network

The woman was allegedly caught with 8g of methylamphetamine. Photo: Generic.

SIX weeks of police telephone intercepts led to the arrest of a Toowoomba woman on drug trafficking charges, the city's Magistrates Court heard.

Lorretta Lea Smith appeared in court today as solicitor Claire Graham sought to get her bail on the charges.

The court heard police arrested Smith, 42, after weeks of tapped phone communications between her and a co-accused.

Police allege they found 8g of methylamphetamine in her possession, along with other drug related items on her arrest, though Ms Graham submitted that the police case against Smith was weak.

"(The drugs) do not even seem to have been presumptively tested," she said. "She has been charged with trafficking but she was not the target of these intercepts. "She was heard mentioning others who have been arrested and offering to recover debts but there is no allegation these are drug debts. "It is quite doubtful the Crown will continue with the trafficking charge."

Police opposed the bail application.

Magistrate Vivian Keegan granted mum-of-four Smith bail on strict conditions and will reappear back in the same court on a later date.