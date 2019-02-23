Tarbert looks to keep form ahead of July tilt

RACING: John Shelton's gelding Tarbert will seek to continue a rich vein of form for the trainer when he lines up in the Trevor Hardy Sprint over 1315m at Coffs Harbour tomorrow.

The horse has never been off the podium for Shelton, who took over training duties in November, with three firsts and two seconds on the local tracks.

"He loves Coffs Harbour," Shelton said.

"He goes well at the track.

"He's just in nice form, got no niggles and he's a happy horse."

The horse won his last start at Grafton two weeks ago on a soft five-rated track and Shelton said that, with the predicted rain, another soft track wouldn't worry him.

"Unless it gets to a heavy 10 - he's never been out on that and I'm not sure how he's going, but the soft doesn't worry him," he said.

"Hopefully we'll keep the run going. The handicapper is starting to catch up with him, so we'll just see how he goes."

Shelton said the horse would get a freshen-up before returning for a tilt at some races during the July carnival.

"We'll look at something like the John Carlton or the Maclean Cup. I think he's in with a chance and he certainly wouldn't disgrace himself in those races," Shelton said.

Other local chances making the trip south include Todd Fletcher's two mainstays Dustman and Midweek Hussler.

Dustman will also line up in the sprint, while Hussler, who has placed in three of his last four starts, will race in the NRRA Championship preview class four handicap over 1315m.