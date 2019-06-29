Tarbert's first-up test on opening day of July Carnival

Georgie Salmon, 8 gets a look at Tarbert, who will be strapped by her sister Candice woodhouse in Sunday's John Carlton Cup.

Georgie Salmon, 8 gets a look at Tarbert, who will be strapped by her sister Candice woodhouse in Sunday's John Carlton Cup. Adam Hourigan

RACING: Consistent six-year-old Tarbert has set a test for Grafton's master trainer John Shelton in the John Carlton Cup at Grafton tomorrow.

While the gelding has rarely been off the podium from his 26 starts, he has yet to win first up, with a couple of second placings, from four attempts.

"He's got a much better strike rate second up,” Shelton said.

Tarbert's record reveals has won three times from his four second-up starts.

Shelton said his work during his break from the track had been faultless, leading the trainer to believe tomorrow's race might break the pattern.

"He went close for me coming back last time,” he said.

"He's just such a good, honest horse. He's always trying and really doesn't do much wrong.”

Weather has been one of the main concerns with rain overnight on Thursday giving the track a heavy 8 rating.

"We didn't need the rain,” he said. "It's good to see a bit of sun about. With a bit of a breeze it should be back to a soft rating by Sunday, which suits him best.”

He's also slightly concerned with the draw, with Tarbert starting from the nine barrier.

"It's a tough race, with a sticky draw so we've got a couple of things against us,” he said.

"But he's good enough to put those things behind him and take his chances.”

Shelton said race favourite Malea Magic was the horse to beat, although he wondered if it's lack of experience could bring it back to the field.

"It hasn't had a lot of racing at this level against these tough, older horses,” he said.

"It's drawn well and doesn't have a lot of weight to worry about. It might be one of those up can comers, but it's racing against the big boys this time.”

Shelton said old stagers like Daniel Want's runner Dantga also needed to be considered.

"Dantga is a tough campaigner who will like running on a softer track,” Shelton said.

Shelton said having leading jockey Ben Looker on him was a big plus.

"Ben's had a few wins on him and really understand him,” Shelton said.

They plan to position Tarbert around five and six in the field leading into the straight, then have a shot from there.

"It looks like there will be a bit of speed on in the race,” Shelton said. "With any luck he'll finish over the top of them.”

The opening day of the July Carnival promises to be busy for the Shelton stable with eight horses turning out.

Although Tarbert is his most favoured runner, Shelton also likes the chance of two runners, Wotzisname and Julieanne's Wish in race 4, the Westlawn Wealth Management Grafton Guineas Prelude 3yo Handicap 1410m.

"Wotzisname is one of my up and comers,” Shelton said. "He's a pretty smart horse.”

He said Julieanne's Wish was well-weighted and had her opportunities from barrier 7.