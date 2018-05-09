Menu
Elrich in action for the Wanderers in 2013.
Soccer

Foundation Wanderer’s return confirmed

9th May 2018 4:44 PM

FOUNDATION Western Sydney Wanderers defender Tarek Elrich has finally confirmed his return to the A-League club on a two-year deal.

The fullback made 11 appearances in his only previous season with the club which culminated in the Premiers Plate and a run to the grand final.

The 31-year-old spent the past five seasons with Adelaide United, playing 112 games and winning the premiership, championship and FFA Cup. He was also capped three times by the Socceroos.

Elrich, a Western Sydney local who played junior football with Parramatta Eagles, has been linked with a return to the Wanderers for several months.

He missed most of the 2017-18 season with a knee injury, "Both myself and my family are over the moon. I'm glad to be back where it all started for me," Elrich said in a statement.

"I'm going to work as hard as I can to cement my spot in the team.

"I've been playing and training for a few months and it's felt great and I've missed the game a lot so I'm actually really looking forward to putting on the boots again and playing in front of my friends and family."

