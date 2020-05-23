Menu
Up to 167 Target and Target Country stores will be shut or converted to Kmart sites. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)
Target exit ensures Kmart coming to the Clarence

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd May 2020 9:00 AM
KMART is coming.

The announcement by retail giant Wesfarmers yesterday that many of its Target and Target Country stores would close or be converted into Kmart had been met with shock and anticipation.

And late last night the full list of store 53 store closures and 53 conversions were released, revealing Yamba Target, located in Yamba Fair, would become a Kmart early next year.

According to a business update on the Target website, all staff currently working in stores scheduled for conversion will receive an offer of employment from Kmart.

The Grafton store’s omission from either list ensures the store will continue to operate as a Target for the time being, however the company have made it clear this was under continued review.

“The network will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis to support our transition to a smaller, more focused and more optimised business,” the statement read.

The Clarence Valley community’s desire for the retail chain has been well documented over the years and features heavily in The Daily Examiner’s straw polls on what’s missing in the region.

For more information visit https://www.target.com.au/businessupdate

grafton kmart target yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

