Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cane cutting along the Mackay-Eungella road.
Cane cutting along the Mackay-Eungella road. Stuart Quinn
Business

Tariffs on sugar, cattle exports cut

Madura Mccormack
by
3rd Sep 2018 9:12 AM | Updated: 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE tariff on Australian sugar exported to Indonesia has been slashed to five per cent, after a landmark partnership agreement was signed by the leaders of both nations.

Sugar exports to the archipelago were worth $541million in the 2016/17 financial year.

The tariff on sugar was between 8 and 12 per cent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indonesian counterpart President Joko Widodo signed off on the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Jakarta on Friday.

The agreement includes duty free access for 575,000 head of live cattle a year, growing 4 per cent a year for five years, the tariff on frozen beef and sheep meat reduced to 2.5 per cent immediately and will ultimately be eliminated after five years.

The 5 per cent tariff on Australian honey will also be eliminated.

auspoll australian exports indonesia sugar cane trade deal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    WATER WOES: Highway upgrade erodes home owner's dream

    premium_icon WATER WOES: Highway upgrade erodes home owner's dream

    News "A LOT of this water used to go down through the caravan park, but now it's all directed straight down my property."

    Gesture from accused upsets magistrate during sentencing

    premium_icon Gesture from accused upsets magistrate during sentencing

    Crime Man sentenced for assault on partner in front of the kids.

    Why spring is the season to strike a bargain

    premium_icon Why spring is the season to strike a bargain

    Property Clarence Valley property listings rise ahead of peak selling season

    'Offences far too serious to divert to Mental Health sphere'

    premium_icon 'Offences far too serious to divert to Mental Health sphere'

    Crime Application to be heard under the Mental Health Act denied

    Local Partners