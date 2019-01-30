Taser, abduction claims detail attack on woman

A MAN has been refused bail after being accused of taking part in a violent incident in which a woman was allegedly tasered.

Police later found a taser in the house the accused shares with his brother.

Daniel Raemond Susec denied any involvement when he appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court on four charges.

Susec, 33, from West Ipswich, is charged with entering a dwelling with intent at Raceview on November 28; robbery in company/with actual violence; deprivation of liberty; and assault causing bodily harm/in company.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Trent Voigt said police opposed bail as the matter was extremely serious and stemmed from the escalation of a dispute where a woman was allegedly tasered and abducted.

He said Susec had been identified by a witness from a police photo board.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was alleged Susec's fingerprint was found on a vehicle. Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said Susec was residing at his brother's rented home.

"He lives underneath and has no access upstairs where his brother is," Ms Oxley said.

Bail was refused with Susec remanded in custody to appear in court on February 20.