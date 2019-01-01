Menu
A man is in custody after allegedly crashing his car and evading police at Kenilworth early this morning.
Crime

Taser used to subdue man in dramatic arrest

Ashley Carter
by
1st Jan 2019 4:21 PM
A MAN is assisting police with inquiries after a single-vehicle traffic crash ended in a dramatic arrest at Kenilworth early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Eumundi-Kenilworth Rd and Elizabeth St just after 2.30am after nearby campers reportedly heard the screech of tires.

On arrival, police found a car with no license plates, registration or insurance that had crashed into a tree.

The driver was allegedly seen running from the crash.

Police and paramedics went searching for the driver while firefighters stood by to make sure the scene was safe, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers went looking for the driver and located a 30-year-old man nearby.

The man was allegedly violent towards officers and a taser was used to subdue him in the altercation. A police officer also suffered a minor injury to his hand.

The QPS spokeswoman said a "crystal substance" and "other drug-related paraphernalia" was found in the vehicle.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for a mental health assessment and is assisting police with inquiries.

kenilworth sunshine coast police sunshine coast university hospital
