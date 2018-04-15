Menu
Tasmanian guard/forward Chris Goulding celebrates winning gold for the men's basketball game between Australia and Canada. Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES
Commonwealth Games

Goulding leads Boomers to gold

15th Apr 2018 2:14 PM
AUSTRALIA is the Commonwealth Games champion in men's basketball, thumping Canada 87-47 in today gold medal match on the Gold Coast.

The final was a procession for the Boomers, who - as they have done all tournament - completely dominated the opposition.

Tasmanian Chris Goulding led all scorers with 11 points for the Boomers. New Zealand beat Scotland to take bronze.

Goulding was joined in the team by late call-up and fellow Tasmanian Lucas Walker.

The Launceston-born basketballers provided a fitting finale for their state and nation on the final day of the Games.

Goulding nailed a three-pointer to open the scoring and never looked back. He made an identical start to the second half and finished with a game-high 11 points.

Walker came on for a second-half cameo and celebrated as he joined the points scorers.

 

MORE: BOOM TIME FOR TASSIE BASKETBALLERS

 

"This is the best moment of my career, hands-down," Walker said. "Representing your country and winning a gold medal is untouchable."

The Boomers teammates and Gold Coast roommates both attended West Launceston Primary School before leaving the state to pursue basketball careers on the mainland and in the US and were part of the last two NBL championships.

Goulding, who left Tasmania aged eight when his family moved to the mainland, had helped Australia to fourth place at the Rio Olympics.

Walker moved to Canberra in 2003 to attend the Australian Institute of Sport.

 

With AAP

 

Tasmanians Chris Goulding, left, and Lucas Walker, right, look on during men's gold medal basketball game between Australia and Canada today. Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES
