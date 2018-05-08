Paine named one-day captain for England tour

Test captain Tim Paine will also skipper Australia's one-day side. Picture: GETTY

TEST skipper Tim Paine has been given the double after officially being made one-day captain for the upcoming tour of England.

Cricket Australia National Selector Trevor Hohns made the announcement Tuesday morning, with Victorian batsman Aaron Finch as his deputy.

"Tim is a strong leader and will captain the side for this series, supported by Aaron," Hohns said.

"A decision on a permanent one-day captain will be made in due course."

West Australian Hobart Hurricane D'Arcy Short has been named in the one-day squad for the first time.

D'Arcy Short at Blundstone Arena ahead of the International T20 match against England. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE

"D'Arcy is relatively new to one-day cricket but impressed us with his form in T20 cricket last season," Hohns said.

"He brings an all-round package to the side, with strong fielding and bowling skills and we believe he will combine very well with Aaron at the top of the order."

Paine is not the only wicketkeeper in the squad, with South Australian gloveman Alex Carey also selected.

Test spinner Nathan Lyon has also been named in the team

One Day International squad

Tim Paine (c), Tasmania

Aaron Finch (vc), Victoria

Ashton Agar, Western Australia

Alex Carey, South Australia

Josh Hazlewood, New South Wales

Travis Head, South Australia

Nathan Lyon, New South Wales

Glenn Maxwell, Victoria

Shaun Marsh, Western Australia

Jhye Richardson, Western Australia

Kane Richardson, South Australia

D'Arcy Short, Western Australia

Billy Stanlake, Queensland

Marcus Stoinis, Western Australia

Andrew Tye, Western Australia

T20 International squad

Aaron Finch (c), Melbourne Renegades

Alex Carey (vc), Adelaide Strikers

Ashton Agar, Perth Scorchers

Travis Head, Adelaide Strikers

Nic Maddinson, Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell, Melbourne Stars

Jhye Richardson, Perth Scorchers

Kane Richardson, Melbourne Renegades

D'Arcy Short, Hobart Hurricanes

Billy Stanlake, Adelaide Strikers

Marcus Stoinis, Melbourne Stars

Mitchell Swepson, Brisbane Heat

Andrew Tye, Perth Scorchers

Jack Wildermuth, Melbourne Renegades