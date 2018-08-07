The state cracking down on Airbnb and Stayz operators

Tasmanian Housing Minister Roger Jaensch says there’s a perception that rules governing short-stay accommodation are being ignored by some operators. Picture: DAVID KILLICK

Tasmanian Housing Minister Roger Jaensch says there’s a perception that rules governing short-stay accommodation are being ignored by some operators. Picture: DAVID KILLICK

THE State Government is toughening up on short-stay accommodation providers who are flouting rules requiring them to register their properties.

Housing Minister Roger Jaensch today announced legislation to increase penalties both for providers and for popular sharing economy platforms such as Airbnb and Stayz for not having the correct permits.

He said there was a perception that existing rules - which require a permit to rent more than four rooms in a house, or an entire house, apartment or shack - were being ignored by some.

"The intent of the legislation is to require anyone listing an investment property on an online platform to show details of their required permit.

"People sharing their primary residence online will not be affected by the legislation.

"Property owners and online platform providers found to be in breach of the rules could face penalties, which may include significant fines.

"It's important that those who benefit from the sharing economy make sure they are doing the right thing."

Mr Jaensch said the legislation would come before State Parliament before the end of the year after a public awareness campaign.