Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

by Anthony Piovesan
25th Jul 2020 5:32 AM

 

 

Tasmania will open its border to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory in two weeks' time.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the "travel bubble" would start on August 7, with people entering Tasmania to take a mandatory COVID-19 test if they exhibit symptoms upon arrival.

If they refuse, they will be ordered into hotel quarantine for 14 days or sent home.

Gutwein said borders with the remaining mainland states and territories would remain shut due to a surge in virus cases.

"We will step back into this carefully and cautiously," he said on Friday.

Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden
Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden

 

Tasmania has just one active case of coronavirus, a young woman who returned from Victoria about a week ago and tested positive in hotel quarantine.

"Our state, without a doubt, is one of the safest places in the world right now," he said.

"In public health's view, so are South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia."

South Australia currently has two active coronavirus cases, Western Australia has 14 and the Northern Territory has one.

Originally published as Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

