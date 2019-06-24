Tassie mining company swoops in on Mount Larcom

A TASMANIAN mining company has put its foot forward to explore for a particular mineral west of Mount Larcom in the Gladstone region.

Tasmania Mines Ltd had originally excluded 13 sub-blocks of land which covered 41sq km, and has been resumed to target for the exploration of iron-magnetite.

The company currently holds a three-year lease, with an option to extend for a further three years if the operation is profitable.

A Queensland Government Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesperson said the company has three exploration permits that were issued in 2015, 2016 and 2019 for locations west of Mount Larcom.

"The three permits allow the company to explore for all minerals other than coal with iron-magnetite listed as a targeted mineral," the spokesperson said.

"In accordance with the Land Access Code, all exploration activities undertaken by the company are to be negotiated and approved by direct engagement with the landholders."

A notice from the department which described the company's proposal to explore minerals in the area was first published in The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday.