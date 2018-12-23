Taste buds at the ready for Black Swan

Owner Sebastian Jagielo has brought authentic Polish and German food to the Valley.

A HOMEY atmosphere with European flair, Black Swan Ristorante Pizzeria has brought hearty continental flavours to the Clarence Valley.

Located in the heart of Maclean, the newly opened Polish and German restaurant offers a cosy space where you can drink coffee or wine, devour great food and chat with friends and family for hours.

Owner Sebastian Jagielo specialises in authentic, simple-yet-tasty home-made Polish and German food.

He prides himself on friendly service and good food at a reasonable price, which is why the restaurant is making traction in Maclean.

Born and raised in Poland, Mr Jagielo knows the authentic recipes, which have been passed down from his family, like the back of his hand.

Traditional dishes such as pierogi dumplings, bigos, kielbasa and more are available but there are also variations for vegetarians, and gluten-free options.

"When you eat (our meals) once, you enjoy it and you will remember the taste for a long period of time,” he said.

There is also a full pizza menu with fresh and flavourful varieties. And take-away is available for all menu items.

In the future they would like to cater for community groups and host nights, if there is an interest.

Located at 8 Clyde St, Maclean. Book a table or for more information phone (02) 6645 2564 during operational hours, or 0488 168 950 or text any other hours.

Check out their Facebook page at Black Swan Ristorante Pizzeria for menu and more.