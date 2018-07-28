Taste the world at this weekend's Childers Festival

THE ANNUAL Childers Festival is kicking off today at 2pm, with plenty of fun and free events to keep the whole family entertained.

Saturday's events cover everything Childers, with historical bus tours, a festival picnic, street party and the highly anticipated Opera by the Lake at 3pm just some of the events to which festival-goers can look forward.

Sunday's market, food and festival attractions are set to tempt the taste buds and excite the senses - so make sure you wear your walking shoes and leave plenty of room to enjoy the smorgasbord of international cuisines on offer.

From 9am until 3.30pm a variety of music and lively performances will keep you and the family entertained through the day.

Enjoy the smooth sounds of traditional jazz, Cuban music, African fusion and dancing performances from India and Asia.

Crowds can expect to enjoy performances by Al Davies, The Mad Mariachi, Bundy Trad Lads and John Corowa.

Festival goers can explore more than 400 market and food stalls, and discover mouth-watering flavours from a range of Aussie and international food options.

Bundaberg Regional councillor Judy Peters said there was something that would tempt every type of tastebud at the festival.

"There will be Italian, Japanese, Thai, Filipino, German, Turkish, African, Dutch, Hungarian, French and plenty more to feast on," Cr Peters said.

There is plenty for all the family to enjoy at the festival. Children can enjoy performances from magic acts and circus performers and even stilt walkers.

The Bundy Burger Company's Chris Wynne said the event was unique.

"Childers festival has some of the biggest variety of stalls and produce ... it's a must do festival with plenty of activities and entertainment for the whole family," Mr Wynne said.

A commemorative red poppy display at the festival will honour the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The red poppy display is part of a military showcase in what will be known as Artillery Lane, which will also host the Band of the 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery.