Subscribe Today's Paper
Tasty gesture for our heroes on the frontline

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Mar 2020 1:00 AM
FRONTLINE health care workers at Grafton Base Hospital were touched by a kind gesture delivered to them Thursday afternoon.

Domino's Grafton delivery expert Glenn Schembri popped by with free pizza for all medical staff to show the community's appreciation for all their hard work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The doctors and nurses at the Grafton Base Hospital are working around the clock to protect the local community and shouting them a hot meal is one thing we can do to show our enormous appreciation," Domino's Grafton Franchisee Robyn Heard said.

<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>

"Over the coming days, as more restrictions are put in place, and more pressure is put on the people in these essential services, we want to do what we can to help and with the support of our registered charity Give for Good, we are doing that by feeding the frontline."

Mrs Heard said the feeding their frontline initiative didn't stop with hospital staff.

 

THANK YOU: Domino's delivery expert Glenn Schembri surprises Grafton Hospital staff Duncan Brown, Jazza Morrison, Katharine Churchill and Christine Gunn with free pizza.
"Domino's are donating pizzas to the heroes on the front line, including teams in emergency services, medical centres, aged care facilities, fever assessment clinics and virus call centres," she said.

These 'feeding the frontline' initiatives have been gaining more momentum across Australia and overseas where small businesses, volunteers to major brands have shown their support for staff on the COVID-19 front lines.

Toast Espresso in Grafton for instance have been running Triple Zero Tuesday for several years where all emergency personnel in uniform receive a free coffee.

McDonalds have recently followed suit by providing any healthcare worker a free small hot drink or medium soft drink.

And starting this week, Coles will open exclusively to healthcare and emergency services personnel.

From 7am to 8am on Tuesday and Thursdays, the supermarket will only be available for doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital staff, police, firefighters and emergency service workers.

