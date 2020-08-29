Menu
Yamba Shores Tavern owner Matt Muir
Yamba Shores Tavern owner Matt Muir
Tavern’s hard line for unannounced visitors

Adam Hourigan
29th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
YAMBA Shores Tavern owner Matt Muir is making sure the safety of his waterfront venue is paramount.

With recent publicity of a yacht travelling from Victoria anchoring in the Yamba area, Mr Muir is tightening the restrictions on who can dock at the tavern’s private pontoon.

>>> RELATED: Millionaire docked ship at Yamba on trip to Queensland

“While it did not dock at our pontoon, it’s highlighted the need to make changes,” he said via a Facebook post.

“Effective immediately any vessel that does not call the Port of Yamba home are no longer permitted to moor at our venue.”

Mr Muir said that they often received many yachts travelling up the coast, but didn’t inform the venue of their arrival.

“A lot of time we don’t get any notice,” he said. “Our pontoon is a private pontoon not a public mooring.

“We could be busy doing service, or they could pull up when we’re not here and we’ve got no idea where they’ve come from.

“We’ve got a COVID safe plan, and we’re doing everything we can to keep out venue safe.”

Mr Muir said the new rules weren’t a blanket ban, but a way to let the venue keep trading within strict guidelines.

“At this stage I’m not going to open it up to travelling boats. If you’re within the boundaries of the Clarence River you’re more than welcome. Tell us you’re coming, and make a prior arrangement,” he said.

“But the boats sailing up the east coast, they can go elsewhere or moor under anchor. We don’t know where these boats have been.

“We’ve got a pontoon, and we obviously want the boats to come in but we don’t want to put the venue at risk,” he said.

