Tavern's Movember shave a sizzling success

ON Saturday, patrons and employees at Lawrence Tavern handed over their luscious locks for a great cause.

Thanks to some generous friends, family and community members, the all-male Movember fundraiser team reached over $3,700 through online donations, and another $1400 from Saturday's Sausage Sizzle and Shave Off fundraiser.

Each team member was auctioned off for the winning bid to get the option to shave the mo. Mel Gray from Heir-Affiti was kind enough to give her time and use her resources to shave any of the lads that their bidder didn't want to shave.

"I would like to thank the boys who grew a mo. It is people like them that helps raise awareness toward men's health,” team leader Tyson Franke said.

"Movember isn't just about prostate cancer but also testicular cancer and mental health. I would also like to thank everyone that showed up today to support us and raise some more money. Also, a thank you to those people that donated online.

"Thanks to Mel Gray from Heir-Affiti for coming down and shaving the lads and finally the Lawrence Tavern and it's staff for hosting the event.” It was a fantastic afternoon with those that attended enjoying themselves immensely.”