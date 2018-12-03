Tavern's Movember shave a sizzling success
ON Saturday, patrons and employees at Lawrence Tavern handed over their luscious locks for a great cause.
Thanks to some generous friends, family and community members, the all-male Movember fundraiser team reached over $3,700 through online donations, and another $1400 from Saturday's Sausage Sizzle and Shave Off fundraiser.
Each team member was auctioned off for the winning bid to get the option to shave the mo. Mel Gray from Heir-Affiti was kind enough to give her time and use her resources to shave any of the lads that their bidder didn't want to shave.
"I would like to thank the boys who grew a mo. It is people like them that helps raise awareness toward men's health,” team leader Tyson Franke said.
"Movember isn't just about prostate cancer but also testicular cancer and mental health. I would also like to thank everyone that showed up today to support us and raise some more money. Also, a thank you to those people that donated online.
"Thanks to Mel Gray from Heir-Affiti for coming down and shaving the lads and finally the Lawrence Tavern and it's staff for hosting the event.” It was a fantastic afternoon with those that attended enjoying themselves immensely.”
- Aaron Blay, one of the tavern's chefs was up first and Sam (another chef) won with $42.
- Tim Wilson, a community member raised a further $30 through the auction
- Tony Berry was our 1st twist with our bidders opting for him to keep the mo till Christmas with $100
- John Hoy was our 2nd victim to the mo till Christmas. Some of the people pooled together to outbid John with $200
- Warren Bancroft's wife had to keep outbidding the competition to get his mo shaved off. The crowd wanted him to keep it but she won with $125
- Derek Irving received $30 for the mo to go
- Matt Warry, another Tavern chef had the auction turn on him. Kerry Cook said half the mo to go and an eyebrow. A couple people came together to reach the minimum $100 that Matt would do it for.
- Tyson Franke, the team captain raised $100 with his winning bidder to actually shave him.
- Peter Wright had a little competition. His wife Rhonda had to outbid the half-mo movement that had developed with another $100 raised. Peter had the option the shave or keep so Mel gave him a trim.
- Jim Pryce our final team member also had a trim but has to keep his mo until December 23.
- "Garlic Gaz” Gary Wall who was just down at the tavern for the fundraiser ended up raising a further monster $600 to shave his beard and head.