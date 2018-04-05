Coutts Tavern's plan to cater for visitors

THERE wouldn't be more than a week when owner of the Coutts Tavern Barry Kneeves doesn't get asked for accommodation.

Now, alongside new licensee Evan Gough they're doing something about it.

Their development application for a 22-unit motel style facility alongside an RV Friendly point has been recently approved by Clarence Valley Council, and while there is still some work to do before they get to "turn some dirt and get it built", according to Mr Gough, they are keen to get onto it.

"I wish we could've started last August," Mr Gough said. "We've had a good run through council, we started talking to them about six months ago and we had no objections."

The idea came from the management pair as enquiries from people travelling from over the mountain kept coming, even before the influx of road and jail-worker accommodation started coming in.

"At the moment, it's mainly workers. Every week we get rung up for worker accommodation," Mr Gough said.

"We had one lot ring up for 14 rooms for three years, and that's without all the other enquiries."

Mr Kneeves said the plan was put in place to future-proof the out-of-town pub, and to fulfil a need for the lack of accommodation in the general area.

"There's nothing out here, and lots of people, especially seniors come over the mountain and are looking for a place to stay," Mr Kneeves said.

"We also get enquiries from golf groups who want to come and play at a nice quiet course, and stay for a while.

"There's also events like the car show that go really well out here, and for those people it'd be good for them to have a place so they can come, have a feed and then stay."

Now that the development application has been approved, the next step is for a construction certificate and other issues before the building can begin on the two neighbouring blocks.

"We've got to connect to the sewerage, and organise things like sealing the road for the entrance down the side, and other things before the start," Mr Kneeves said.

"It's really about future-proofing, and I'm confident that in a few years we'll get the return on the investment as well.

"The pub game isn't getting any easier, and anything we can do to get more customers in here will benefit us in the end."