One Nation: Political ads ‘a crock of s--t’

Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson and One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson. Mr Dickson says One Nation will oppose attempts for politicians’ office budget to be spent on television and radio advertising. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

ONE Nation has blasted Morrison Government moves to let MPs and Senators use taxpayer cash for radio and television advertising as "a crock of s--t" and "political bastardry".

Senators and MPs' office allowance, which top $137,000 a year each, will now be able to spend up on radio and TV ads, in a move timed just before an election.

Special Minister of State Alex Hawke defended the change, made quietly on Tuesday night, as allowing rural and regional MPs to communicate with voters more fairly, while the Opposition blasted the Government for having its priorities wrong.

One Nation Queensland leader and Senate candidate Steve Dickson said it looked like politicians using public money to get re-elected, while it disadvantaged independent candidates.

"It's political bastardry and just wrong on every level," he said.

"It puts every other candidate at a disadvantage and it stops that money from going out to where it should be going."

He said he did not accept the government's explanation, that it helped regional MPs communicate with constituents.

"That's a crock of s--t," Mr Dickson said.

He said One Nation would join with Labor in any attempt to overturn the rule, which was passed via a regulation so no legislation or vote was needed.

The rules until recently barred the use of the office fund from being used on radio and television advertising.

It can be spent on flyers, printed ads, websites, stationery, signs and mobile signage.

Senators can claim $109,000 a year, while MPs can claim $136,647 a year, plus $1.019 per enrolled voter in their electorate. Most MPs have about 100,000 constituents.

Mr Hawke defended the change, which was made through regulation on Tuesday night and does not need to be passed through Parliament.

"Currently, parliamentarians can spend money communicating with constituents on social media, sending money offshore to companies like Facebook in Ireland, but they can't spend it on television and radio in Australia," Mr Hawke said.

Opposition Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek said Labor MPs would not use the new regulation and would seek to disallow it when Parliament resumes in April.

"If we are successful at the next election will seek to force the Liberals to pay back what they have spent," she said.

"Members of Parliament should not be using taxpayer funds to run political ads. Full stop."