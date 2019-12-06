Menu
Builder checking plan on digital tablet
Business

Tax office forces troubled Qld home builder to go bust

by Hayden Johnson
6th Dec 2019 2:11 PM

TROUBLED Queensland building company Allure Homes has been ordered into liquidation following a Federal Court case launched by the Australian Tax Office.

An application to wind up Platinum Skills Training Pty Ltd, trading as Allure Homes, Allure Homes Cairns and Allure Homes QLD, was granted by the Federal Court on November 29.

The Australian Tax Office is a creditor of the company, but how much it is owed has not been revealed.

"We have issued all of our statutory notices and demands for records and report on the company affairs," liquidator Michael Owen said.

"Unfortunately to date we have limited information.

"(We) expect to receive financial records from the company's previous accountant by the end of this week at which time we will hopefully have a clearer position in regard to the financial position of the company."

Platinum Skills Training ceased trading and had its builder licence cancelled in December 2018 after a litany of infringement notices, according to Queensland Building and Construction Commission records.

The license of Platinum Skills Training, registered in 2013, was suspended twice within 2018 and then cancelled on December 7 of that year.

Its building licence was suspended for several days in February 2018 due to an administrative error and between October and December the licence was suspended due to a failure to satisfy financial requirements.

The licence was cancelled on December 7.

In the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years Platinum Skills Training undertook five jobs with a value of $1.38 million.

It was a sharp fall from 2016-17, when the company finished 33 jobs with a value of $8.6m.

The Hamilton-based builder also had three insurance claims made against it for $52,570 worth of defective work since July 2018, QBCC documents show.

Several people took to Allure Homes' social media to complain about their phone calls to the builder going unanswered.

In November dozens of businesses were placed into liquidation.

See The Courier-Mail's full list here.

australian tax office building firm business queensland

