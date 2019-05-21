Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUM NOTE: Martin Rodgers had $450 of counterfeit money.
BUM NOTE: Martin Rodgers had $450 of counterfeit money. Ross Irby
Crime

Taxi driver not fooled by desperate 'low act'

Ross Irby
by
21st May 2019 12:33 AM | Updated: 5:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER being busted with a wad of fake $50 notes by a vigilant taxi driver, Martin Rodgers told police he needed the money to buy dog food.

Rodgers, 31, ordered a taxi at midnight to drive him from his Redbank Plains home to an East Ipswich address, attempting to pay the driver with one of his fake notes.

An Ipswich court heard the driver immediately felt the difference in the notes.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said the notes felt like paper and when the driver saw a police officer doing late night duties at roadworks he stopped and reported them.

"He says he needed the money for dog food and (a mate) was going to hep him out," Sgt Turnbull said.

"He (at first) says he had not known they were fake."

Rodgers had a total of nine counterfeit $50 notes.

In Ipswich Magistrates Court, Martin Roy Rodgers pleaded guilty to possessing $450 in counterfeit money on February 16.

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Rodgers was now clean of drugs, and worked at the RSPCA as part of a work for the dole program.

"His life has turned around considerably," she said.

"He had a friend who told him he would lend him money as he'd been cut-off from Centrelink at the time. Out of desperation he would do anything.

"That's how he came into their possession, willing to accept anything his friend offered."

Ms Dwan said Rodgers' family was at the court after rallying around to help him, "telling him to pull his finger out".

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was a Commonwealth offence.

"You had nine of the notes and you knew they were counterfeit," she said.

"The taxi driver was on to you.

"It is obviously a serious offence to possess counterfeit money, and a serious matter to pay taxi drivers with fake notes.

"They work hard for their money, often with difficult people. It was a low act."

Rodgers was fined $1000 and given 12 months to pay.

More Stories

counterfeit money ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Going, going, gone: Pools on chopping block at council

    premium_icon Going, going, gone: Pools on chopping block at council

    Council News Council report sounds death knell for two Clarence Valley community spaces

    This is one costly, deadly disease for dogs

    premium_icon This is one costly, deadly disease for dogs

    Pets & Animals There is one simple way to protect your pup from this scary disease

    Young gun is ready to step up for Ladies May Tournament

    premium_icon Young gun is ready to step up for Ladies May Tournament

    Golf 14-year-old up for challenge against open class

    South Grafton snatch last-minute win over Sawtell

    premium_icon South Grafton snatch last-minute win over Sawtell

    Rugby League Field goal at the death seals win for the Rebels