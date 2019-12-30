TAXI OR UBER? Popular rideshare poses competition for cabs

With two rideshare services now available in the Clarence, a Grafton taxi driver is very concerned about how it will affect his profession

The arrival of widely popular rideshare service Uber in Grafton provides a sparring partner for cabs and fixed-fare service Rabbit Rideshare.

Passengers are suddenly spoiled for choice.

Rabbit has been in operation for six months here.

Since rideshare services such as Uber were legalised in NSW in December 2015, their presence has been bitterly opposed by the taxi industry.

The convenience and ease of booking through the app plus typically cheaper fares has driven Uber to become the most popular form of private transport in Australia, Morgan research found in August.

Unsurprisingly it was led by Australians aged 18-24 with more than 42 per cent opting for Uber as their number one choice.

Grafton taxi driver Phil Beverly welcomes a little healthy competition but the impact these services will have on his full-time employment weighs heavily on his mind.

"Competition is always good, but in a market like this there's not a lot of sharing, there's not a lot to share," he said.

"By other rideshares coming in it means we have to lift our game by advertising more and putting our point of view across and our good points across and trying to gain the customers back."

Rideshare services "have to impact you, they have to take fares off you, those fares that they are taking would otherwise come to you as a taxi."

Uber is undeniably targeted to the smartphone-savvy consumer but Mr Beverly said despite the inevitable loss of fares he and his colleagues had regular customers he didn't expect would make the switch.

"You'll lose a lot of business, but the faithful will stay with you," he said.

There are currently few cars available through the Uber app because it is still in the early stages in Grafton.

