Taylor Adams in action against GWS.
AFL

Adams could join Magpies casualty ward

by Eliza Sewell
11th Apr 2018 2:08 PM

JAMIE Elliott appears a long shot to return for Collingwood against Adelaide on Friday night as a cloud also hangs over Taylor Adams.

Elliott has been in stunning form in the VFL but he, along with onballer Adams, failed to complete training on Wednesday.

Buckley said both were sore and while he wasn't as convincing about Elliott, he expected Adams to be fit to play.

"Billy didn't complete training today so we have to measure that up as well," Buckley said.

 

Jamie Elliott remains in doubt.
"We anticipated he would finish the sessions, but he didn't, so that goes into the mix as well.

"You have to be (in some doubt) if you haven't finished the main session but we think (Adams) will be all right.

" (Adams) is just tight in the back, he gets it periodically."

It's expected midfield bull Jordan De Goey will return from a hamstring injury and a club-imposed ban for drink driving, but Buckley refused to confirm he'd be named.

"He came out of the (VFL) game well, he's had a fair bit of training so we'll consider him this week and look at the balance of the squad this afternoon," Buckley said.

afl collingwood jamie elliott magpies taylor adams

