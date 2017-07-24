24°
Taylor-made night for celebration as Harwood ring in 150

Matthew Elkerton
| 24th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
MILESTONE MAN: Former Australian captain Mark Taylor celebrates scoring a triple century against Pakistan in 1998. He will be the special guest at Harwood Cricket Club's 150-year celebrations alongside (INSET) former umpire Peter Parker.
MILESTONE MAN: Former Australian captain Mark Taylor celebrates scoring a triple century against Pakistan in 1998. He will be the special guest at Harwood Cricket Club's 150-year celebrations alongside (INSET) former umpire Peter Parker.

CRICKET: Every time they step onto the field, Harwood Island Cricket Club pays respect to those who have gone before them over the club's 150-year history.

A club steeped in tradition, Harwood will aim to raise the bat in celebration and has enlisted high-profile help to do so.

The club will hold a gala dinner in commemoration of the past at the Maclean Bowling Club with special guests former umpire Peter Parker and former Australian cricket captain and Channel 9 commentator Mark "Tubby” Taylor.

Parker will MC the celebrations after jumping at the opportunity when approached by sports journalist and former Clarence girl Jen Huxley.

Australian umpires Peter Parker (left) and Steve Davis at the Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane.
Australian umpires Peter Parker (left) and Steve Davis at the Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane.

For Harwood Cricket Club president Tim McMahon, who has been involved with the club for the better part of four decades, securing the two big names was pivotal.

"They are both great guests to have. Taylor is an exs-Australian captain; that is the closest you can come to being Prime Minister,” he said. "Hopefully having them there will pull people to the event in support.

"We are hosting this night to celebrate the milestone but also to raise a bit of coin to go back into improving the facilities at Harwood.”

It will be a case of coming full circle for the club after Taylor was involved with Cricket NSW when they helped Harwood build the first class facilities.

McMahon said the club hopes to install a machinery shed and update the toilet facilities at the ground.

KEY INFO

What: Harwood Island Cricket Club 150-year reunion

Where: Maclean Bowling Club

When: 6pm Saturday, August 26

Tickets can be bought for $50 per person from the bowling club on 6645 3711

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  baggy green cricket harwood cricket club lcca mark taylor peter parker special guests

