RACING FUN: Mark Taylor at the Grafton Cup.
RACING FUN: Mark Taylor at the Grafton Cup.
News

Taylor off to the races at July Carnival

Jarrard Potter
by
12th Jul 2018 5:13 PM

IT WAS a well-timed trip to the Clarence Valley for former Australian Test Cricket skipper Mark Taylor who was in the crowd to watch the 2018 Grafton Cup.

A regular visitor to the area to see his in-laws, Taylor said he enjoyed his days out during the July Carnival.

"I love the races. I'm not much of a punter.....but it's a good social day. Came here on Sunday and enjoyed the day, and the entertainment put on. The fun is all here and it's just nice to be a part of it," he said.

"My in-laws live up this way so I come up here probably every six months or so. I came up here for my visit which I always love, did a bit of fishing but I didn't realise that when we were going to come up it was going to be in the middle of the July Carnival so I thought I'd come along to the races. It was win-win."

Grafton Daily Examiner

