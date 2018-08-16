Taylor Swift breaks down in tears mid-concert

An emotional Taylor Swift opened up about her groping court case during her concert in Florida.

TAYLOR Swift has battled tears during her concert in Florida as she opened up about the harrowing experience of her groping court case.

Swift took a brief pause during the Tampa stop on her Reputation tour to talk about the trial, People reported. Last year, the 28-year-old singer was awarded a symbolic $1 after the jury ruled unanimously in favour of Swift and vindicated her claims that DJ David Mueller had groped her during a 2013 meet-and-greet.

"A year ago, I was not playing in a stadium in Tampa, I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado," Swift told the audience, the anniversary of the verdict. "This is the day the jury sided in my favour and said that they believed me.

"I guess, I just think about all the people that weren't believed and the people who haven't been believed, and the people who are afraid to speak up because they think they won't be believed," she continued. "I just wanted to say I'm sorry to anyone who ever wasn't believed because I don't know what turn my life would have taken if somebody didn't believe me when I said something had happened to me."

The pop star, who was visibly emotional, thanked her fans for their support.

"So, I just wanted to say we have so much further to go, and I'm so grateful to you guys for being there for me for what was really a horrible part of my life," the singer said. "I wanted to thank you for just kind of … I mean, I know when I meet you guys at meet-and-greets and after the shows, you guys tell me about the hard times that you've gone through in your lives, and I really appreciate you trusting me with that information."

Swift said she's happy to have fans who have seen her "go through so many ups and downs."

"Sorry I just haven't really talked about it, and so I'm just not composed at all," Swift said.

Concertgoers held up $1 notes after Swift's speech in honour of the compensation she was awarded a year ago.

Mueller was fired from his job at Denver radio station 98.5 KYGO after Swift reported in 2013 the DJ had placed his hand up her skirt and on her bare backside. Mueller sued Swift alleging that the pop star, her mother and her radio liaison, Frank Bell, were deliberately trying to destroy his career. Swift countersued.

In court, Swift testified that Mueller grabbed her "bare ass." She sought a symbolic $1 for her countersuit to serve as an example to other women who have been assaulted.

The judge ruled in her favour last year.

