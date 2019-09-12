Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the most expensive tours in Australia last year was Taylor Swift’s Reputation run. Picture: Getty Images
One of the most expensive tours in Australia last year was Taylor Swift’s Reputation run. Picture: Getty Images
Celebrity

Taylor’s one Aussie show announced

12th Sep 2019 7:08 AM

Taylor Swift is heading to Australia to take part in one of our biggest national events.

Victoria Racing Club announced today that the 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer will appear at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day on November 5.

Swift, 29, will perform two songs from her critically-acclaimed new album, Lover, ahead of the famous $8 million race.

Swift is heading to Melbourne. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Swift is heading to Melbourne. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It will be her only Australian performance.

The Herald Sun reports that in a statement to promoter Michael Gudinski - who co-ordinated the deal for VRC - Swift expressed her excitement over the big event.

"I can't wait to come to Melbourne, and I can't wait to come to the Melbourne Cup," she said "I've heard so much about the race."

Swift will be on tour in Asia in November, allowing her to make the quick trip to Australia with minimal fuss.

The announcement follows a report in the Herald Sun last month that race officials were in talks to secure either Swift, Shawn Mendes or Camila Cabelo to perform on the big day.

Mendes, Swift and Cabelo were all considered. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Mendes, Swift and Cabelo were all considered. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Multi-award-winning British singer Sam Smith was the major international act at last year's Melbourne Cup.

More Stories

2019 melbourne cup announcement editors picks taylor swift

Top Stories

    Battle weary firefighters thanked for 'god awful' job

    premium_icon Battle weary firefighters thanked for 'god awful' job

    News "THE community keeps telling me that each and every fire-fighter is appreciated,” Premier.

    Grim outlook for fires as conditions set to worsen

    Grim outlook for fires as conditions set to worsen

    Weather Strengthening winds, rising temperatures on the horizon

    REVEALED: 5 top properties on the market now

    premium_icon REVEALED: 5 top properties on the market now

    Property These are the best buys in the Clarence Valley right now

    TOP 5: The best investment properties in the Valley

    premium_icon TOP 5: The best investment properties in the Valley

    Property Check out this guide to the top investment properties in the region