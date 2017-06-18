Tea, fashion and a whole lot of fun

Kylie Peterie, wearing Heart and Space, Vicki Gulaptis, wearing Clovellys Fasion and Kristie Lawrence wearing Ta'Chele's at the Maclean Cup Fashion Parade and High Tea at the Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday, June 17.

THERE WAS laughter, tea, scrumptious scones and beautiful fashions at the Maclean Bowling Club for the Maclean Cup Day High Tea and Fashion Parade.

With clothing on parade from Ta'Chele, Clovellys Fassion, Heart and Space, and hats from Leonie May Millinery, there was something for everyone.

Tamara Bendeich, coordinator of the high tea and fashion parade, said the whole day was a hit with the ladies and tickets sold out.

"It's gone so smoothly, it's been great,” she said.

Ms Bendeich said it felt like a lot of hard work had paid off for the organisers.

"(Everything) was donated this year, the lady bowlers, Joy Allen, Karen Hall and everyone has just done their bit and it's gone so well... and it's sold it's self,” she said.

"That's due to last year, the feed back we had was the food, so we've listened to the comments and made the food really high tea and that's where Joy and the lady bowlers have come in.

"All the the tea sets have been donated, the chair covers was donated by Michele Gallagher at Ta'Chele, the raffle stuff (was donated), Heart of Space did the stage.

"Last year we were paying out (a lot) in costs, but this year we are looking at a very small cost and a large donation to both charities, the Maclean Hospital Auxiliary and the Clarence Valley Domestic and Family Violence Committee.”

With so much donated to the event, Ms Bendeich said they will be able to donate a lot more to the charities.

"We're trying to look at organisations in the community, where issues are highlighted and really need our support,” she said.

Ms Bendeich said she hopes next year's high tea and fashion parade is just as successful as this one.