Tea in the park gets people talking

Jarrard Potter
| 8th Mar 2017 2:00 PM
HAVE A CUPPA: Jade Pummeroy and Seamus Greedy share a laugh over a cup of tea in Market Square.
HAVE A CUPPA: Jade Pummeroy and Seamus Greedy share a laugh over a cup of tea in Market Square. Jarrard Potter

FRUSTRATED from a lack of communication over mental health, Jade Pummeroy resolved to get people to talk about what was going on in their lives the only way she knew how: over a cup of tea.

For the past few Saturday mornings, Ms Pummeroy has held her Tea and Talk at Market Square, encouraging everyone and anyone to take a seat on the grass, enjoy a cup of tea, and share what's on their mind.

"I think with my friends when they were having a rough time I'd invite them over and we'd sit and drink tea because that's my favourite thing to do," she said.

"So I was at work at the Tilted Teaspoon one day saying to my boss that I was really frustrated and I said that I wanted to sit everybody down and just strip things back and not be in an office with paperwork or anything, and just talk and have that organic flow and drink some tea because it's calming, and my boss said that I just had to do it, so that's how it started.

"I've been really happy with the turnout, I was sort of expecting it to just be Seamus and my mum and myself sitting in the park, but people have said it's great what we're doing and it's what the town needs because there's been a lot of heartbreak."

After three weeks of tea in the park, Ms Pummeroy plans to host the relaxed morning on the first Saturday of every month, and hoped to see lots of new faces enjoy the company

"You might meet someone else who is going through kind of the same thing and what you are," she said.

"We're all from different walks of life and I've had a fair bit of life experience but obviously I can't offer some advice about some stuff because I haven't gone through everything, but you might meet someone and that's another friendship that might spark something that they would go and have their own tea and talk.

"I just want to really promote that we actually need to talk to each other and not just send messages behind a screen, because that's kind of empty. We need to communicate honestly, you can't send feelings through a message.

"There's no judgement, there's no pressure, you can just sit and say nothing, you can bring your own stuff if you like and just be in this environment and have some tea."

The next Tea and Talk will be at Market Square from 11am on April 1.

