FUNDRAISER: One of the organisers of Eatonsville Hall High Tea event, Jayne Logan, pours a cup in the hall's window light. Adam Hourigan
Tea on the hill for historic hall

9th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
THERE are some challenges unique to maintaining a country hall notwithstanding the costs in the building's upkeep.

For starters, there's the frog in the toilet.

"Yes, we found one before one event,” Eatonsville Public Hall Land Managers member Jayne Logan said.

"There's a lot of work that goes into the hall, and it costs around $2000 each year in expenses to keep it going,” she said.

To help support the hall that sits proud at the top of the village, a High Tea on the Hill will be held in the hall on October 20 from 3pm-5pm.

The string group from the Clarence Valley Conservatorium will perform. Entry is $5 and cakes and tea will be on sale. There's a prize for the best teacup/teapot.

"This is our third event and it's a really lovely day. We try to do lots of things to raise money, some of which have been very successful,” MsLogan said.

Ms Logan is part of a five-person committee who took over the building trust. She said the hall was still a focal point for the village.

"I think a lot of people are surprised by what's on out here. There's a lot of history of what went on here ... but we've had quite a lot of events out here, including weddings, and a lot of music concerts,” she said.

Last year, the hall hosted two concerts for the Plunge festival, and was also the Clarence Valley's host of the North Coast-wide 'If These Halls Could Talk' project.

