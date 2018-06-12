Menu
Electric shock victims in stable condition

by Andrea Falvo
12th Jun 2018 2:15 PM

A TEACHER and student are in a stable condition after receiving electric shocks at a Cairns school.

Paramedics attended Cairns State High School about 1.40pm following reports two people had received minor electric shocks.

Two ambulance vehicles attended the school on the corner of Sheridan Street and Upward Street although the pair did not require stretchers to exit the school.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients were conscious and taken to Cairns Hospital in stable conditions.

Deputy Principal of the senior Years 11 and 12 Brendan Begley declined to comment on the incident.

It is understood that all schools are required by the Queensland Department of Education to call ambulances in a case of electric shock as standard practice.

According to the Cairns State High School first aid policy â€œwhere a student or staff member requires first aid, the first aider should provide initial management of injuries or illness and ongoing care should be provided by a parent or carer, medical practitioner or ambulance.

The Queensland Department of Education was also contacted for a comment but did not respond before deadline.

