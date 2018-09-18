Menu
Crime

Teacher on sex assault charges at primary school

by Matthew Dunn
18th Sep 2018 8:54 AM
A TEACHER will face court today charged over the alleged indecent assault of a 13-year-old student on a number of occasions last year.

Police will allege the female student had been indecently assaulted by her 28-year-old male teacher in the classroom of a primary school in Sydney's southwest.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation in May.

After an extensive investigation, the man was arrested at Liverpool Police Station on Monday and charged with two counts of indecent assault-child under 16.

The man has been suspended from teaching and was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

primary school sex assault teacher

