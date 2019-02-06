Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Twins Annabel and Daina Hadley, 5 give a hug after a day at Westlawn Public School starting kindergarten.
Twins Annabel and Daina Hadley, 5 give a hug after a day at Westlawn Public School starting kindergarten. Adam Hourigan
News

Teacher is doubly prepared for babies to go to school

Adam Hourigan
by
6th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS A Year 6 teacher at Westlawn Public School, Lauren Hadley has seen her fair share of parents nervously send their babies off to big school.

This year, though, she found she had double the nerves, as her twins started Kindergarten at the school.

"It was a lot of mixed emotions,” she said. "There was a lot of excitement, sending your babies off is a little bit sad.

"But they were excited so I was excited as well.”

Annabel and Daina Hadley, who were one of two sets of twins to start kindy at Westlawn this year, joined the school community, and their big brother Jacob, and Ms Hadley said just like always, it was a case of being doubly prepared.

"There's been two lots of uniforms, two school bags, all that sort of thing,” she said. "But we are pretty used to it by now.”

Ms Hadley said the non-identical twins were still each other's best friends, staying together throughout their childhood.

"They do all their sport together, they share a bedroom and they just love spending time with each other,” she said.

"We did end up putting them in separate classes, which is a concern when they're starting, but they've handled it really well.

"Annabel who is the oldest has even been helping the other kids settle in.”

The Westlawn school is not an unfamiliar place for the twins with mum a teacher, and she said they had often been in with her doing sight words and other activities, and had taken well to school life.

"They love their teachers, they've got some really good friends and their favourite time was using the smartboard and lunchtime,” she said.

”I think they're even enjoying a bit of time away from each other, but we'll see how that goes.”

And as for what they call the Year 6 teacher?

"They still call me mum. We had a bit of a conversation about it but I'm happy with mum for the moment. When they get older it might change,” Ms Hadley said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Woman caught trying to smuggle ice into Grafton jail

    premium_icon Woman caught trying to smuggle ice into Grafton jail

    Crime A CASINO woman has appeared in Grafton Local Court after she was charged attempting to bring contraband into Grafton Correctional Centre when visiting a friend

    • 6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Jeremy's ride to Sportsperson of the Month victory

    premium_icon Jeremy's ride to Sportsperson of the Month victory

    Sport The 17-year-old has been named junior sports person of the month

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Stitching a new passion for sewing in South Grafton

    premium_icon Stitching a new passion for sewing in South Grafton

    News Sewing teacher says the craft is making a comeback

    • 6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Man busted watering $460,000 marijuana crop

    premium_icon Man busted watering $460,000 marijuana crop

    Crime Queensland man faces court over cultivating marijuana charge