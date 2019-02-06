Teacher is doubly prepared for babies to go to school

AS A Year 6 teacher at Westlawn Public School, Lauren Hadley has seen her fair share of parents nervously send their babies off to big school.

This year, though, she found she had double the nerves, as her twins started Kindergarten at the school.

"It was a lot of mixed emotions,” she said. "There was a lot of excitement, sending your babies off is a little bit sad.

"But they were excited so I was excited as well.”

Annabel and Daina Hadley, who were one of two sets of twins to start kindy at Westlawn this year, joined the school community, and their big brother Jacob, and Ms Hadley said just like always, it was a case of being doubly prepared.

"There's been two lots of uniforms, two school bags, all that sort of thing,” she said. "But we are pretty used to it by now.”

Ms Hadley said the non-identical twins were still each other's best friends, staying together throughout their childhood.

"They do all their sport together, they share a bedroom and they just love spending time with each other,” she said.

"We did end up putting them in separate classes, which is a concern when they're starting, but they've handled it really well.

"Annabel who is the oldest has even been helping the other kids settle in.”

The Westlawn school is not an unfamiliar place for the twins with mum a teacher, and she said they had often been in with her doing sight words and other activities, and had taken well to school life.

"They love their teachers, they've got some really good friends and their favourite time was using the smartboard and lunchtime,” she said.

”I think they're even enjoying a bit of time away from each other, but we'll see how that goes.”

And as for what they call the Year 6 teacher?

"They still call me mum. We had a bit of a conversation about it but I'm happy with mum for the moment. When they get older it might change,” Ms Hadley said.