Thief makes off with Gympie Special School giraffe
News

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Brazen big giraffe theft caught on CCTV

Philippe Coquerand
by
17th Aug 2018 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:38 PM

UPDATE August 17 11:30am: CCTV FOOTAGE has been obtained by a Gympie businessman in relation to a giraffe theft two weeks ago.

The Gympie Special School placed their toy giraffe in front of the Toyworld shop as part of the Winter on Mary St event.

Gympie police have confirmed they're looking into the case.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Gympie Police on 5480 1111. 

Thief makes off with foam giraffe.
Thief makes off with foam giraffe. Contributed

EARLIER: A CONCERNED teacher has made a public plea for their school's giraffe that went missing last week.

Gympie Special School placed their toy giraffe in front of the Toyworld shop as part of the Winter on Mary St event on Wednesday night.

The post said students and staff are very disappointed that someone would take him.

If you know anything about the giraffe please phone the school on 54802333.

MISSING: The Gympie Special school's giraffe went missing last week at the Winter on Mary St event.
MISSING: The Gympie Special school's giraffe went missing last week at the Winter on Mary St event. Contributed

    Local Partners