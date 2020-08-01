Teacher raped, drugged student

The parents of a student with learning difficulties who was raped and drugged by a special needs teacher are suing the school district, alleging it did not do enough to protect their vulnerable son.

US teacher Kathryn Houghtaling is serving a 51-month jail sentence after pleading no contest to six charges of criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting two teenage boys, and a charge of delivery of a controlled substance in January, local station Fox 2 reported.

Now one of her victims' families is taking legal action against Houghtaling's employer, alleging the school "failed to address these issues and failed to protect" the teen, despite the abuse being well-known among students.

According to court documents filed by the family's solicitors, the 27-year-old teacher would flirt and give drugs to her 17-year-old victim, known as M.S., while he was her student at Rochester High School, Michigan, in 2018, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Houghtaling gave M.S. hall passes, promised to take his tests for him in exchange for sexual favours and once performed a sex act on the teen in a car.

The school expressed concern to his parents in December 2018 that the teen was falling asleep in class and subsequent medical tests found Xanax in the boy's system.

Houghtaling was arrested in January 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Houghtaling's abuse was known by other students, who bullied and circulated memes about M.S. as a result.

M.S. "suffers from multiple disabilities, including but not limited to a learning disability and attention deficit disorder and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder", the lawsuit states, and "Rochester Community School District was made aware of the other students' constant despicable treatment" of the teen.

The lawsuit is requesting unspecified damages for pain and suffering, loss of freedom and emotional distress.

Houghtaling was arrested after a parent discovered a video of the teacher partying with a group of students.

In January, two days before her trial was due to start, Houghtaling pleaded no contest to charges involving two students.

She will spend at least four years in jail and will have to register as a sex offender, with the prosecutor claiming Houghtaling showed no contrition for her actions.

But speaking at her sentencing, Houghtaling said she wanted to take responsibility for her actions and feared going to jail.

"My actions have consequences that will affect me, my husband, my family, and friends," she said, according to Fox 2.

"I want to apologise to all the parties involved, specifically to my students. I know that my actions betrayed the duty and the responsibility I had as a teacher. I sincerely never intended for my relationship with them to cause them drama."



