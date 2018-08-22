Teacher sacked over lewd emoji texts

The teacher sent his student a range of lewd emojis.

The teacher sent his student a range of lewd emojis.

A SCHOOL science teacher has been banned for 10 years after texting a 17-year-old boy an eggplant and peach emoji and saying: "I'll give you the B if you give me the D".

Armando Alejo, who was a teacher at South Miami Senior High School in the United States, told the student he had only scored 53.8 per cent in his science test, but when the 17-year-old asked for extra credit the teacher's response was lewd and inappropriate.

"Convince me (wink emoji)", he wrote before adding "You want the B, What about me?".

The teacher then told the boy "I should f**k that booty" after sending an eggplant emoji and peach (which symbolises a penis and bottom).

The teacher was dismissed from the high school and has been banned from teaching for 10 years.

The student made several attempts to change the subject, at one point even saying, "I'll stay with the 79," his overall grade in the class.

Eventually, the teen stopped responding, prompting a series of desperate texts from the male teacher, including a string of question marks and the nervous face emoji.

The messages were sent in the 2016-2017 school year.

The disgraced teacher has since resigned from South Miami Senior High School and has been banned from teaching for 10 years.

The messages were sent to the student in the 2016 school year.

According to the Miami New Times, if he teaches again in the future, he will be placed on three years of employment-based probation.

Alejo previously received rave reviews from students for being a laid-back teacher who taught difficult concepts in a way that was easy to understand.

He has been ordered to attend a Recovery Network Program which treats teachers with drug, alcohol or mental health issues. - With the NZ Herald.