Teacher trio tops off eisteddfod

THE THREE 'OAMigos': Gwen Berman, Sr Anne Gallagher and Connie de Dassel play a trio to close the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod final concert.

THEY had played hundreds of pieces between them over the week, accompanying the musicians of the future, but it was their last piece that brought the house down.

Three stalwarts of the Lower Clarence music community, Sr Anne Gallagher, Gwen Berman and Connie de Dassel joined forces for a piano trio to conclude the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod concert.

"We thought it'd be a great way to finish off the concert, and they played Il Bacio to a great reaction,” eisteddfod president Doug Towner said.

"The amount of accompaniment they had to do over the week is just astounding.”

The concert featured many of the prizewinners and top performers from the eisteddfod, and Mr Towner said it showcased the variety of the previous week.

"The concert was excellent, the hall was absolutely full, and we had everyone from the tiny under six nursery rhymes to the Lower Clarence Community Choir.”

Local opera singer Michelle Ryan also sang for the audience and even adjudicator Phillip Sketchley got in on the acts, playing the March Militaire with his conservatorium classmate Sister Anne.

"Phillip was an excellent adjudicator,” Mr Towner said.

"He was most impressed in the standard of what we had in the area, and we had a good range of performers across the instruments and from different areas.

"It was a big week of music and a great success.”