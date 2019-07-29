Teachers demand intervention on ‘toxic culture’

A GROUP of teachers is ­demanding the NSW Education Department intervene at a Sydney high school amid allegations of bullying and a "toxic culture".

Seven former and present teachers from Kellyville High School took their concerns to their local Baulkham Hills MP David Elliott last week.

Baulkham Hills MP David Elliott.

The allegations made by the teachers include refusing staff leave requests, and failing to support disciplinary actions against misbehaving students, including those who assaulted teachers.

However, at least one investigation conducted by the department into allegations made by one teacher has already been dismissed.

The meeting with Mr Elliott followed some parents taking to Facebook to post their own concerns about the school, including claims that complaints about bullying were not being taken seriously.

Mr Elliott said members of the Dads Of The Hills (DOTH) Facebook page could also meet with him.

Documents obtained by The Sunday Telegraph from the teachers, who have requested anonymity, include claims the school refused staff leave, including for teachers to take time out to mark the HSC, and some staff being favoured while others were treated poorly.

Another teacher, who also described the school culture as "toxic", claimed the department had not met its legal requirements to care for staff.

Yet another teacher wrote of not being supported after being harassed by a student.

In a separate incident, in June 2017, a teacher claimed there was a lack of support after being assaulted by a student who "picked up his bag and swung it at my head, knocking me to the ground".

A spokesman said the department was working with the school on "staffing matters … including providing support for teachers".

"The department investigates all allegations of staff misconduct and takes appropriate action. The department is unable to disclose the details of individual complaints or investigations."

The spokesman said the school had a "zero-tolerance policy" on bullying.