Teachers rally for education funding changes

ON STRIKE: Grafton High School teachers rallied yesterday as part of the Fair Funding Now campaign. Kathryn Lewis

FOR Five years, Cate Wauchope has been spread thin, working in a school that just "doesn't have enough resources” to cope with an influx of new students.

But the special education teacher said that could all change under a Labor Government, with a $14billion pledge for public schools from Opposition Leader Bill Shorten that would see a $870,000 boost for her workplace South Grafton High School.

"That would mean we could have more permanent positions for teachers,” Ms Wauchope said. "It would be a gift.”

Teachers rallied yesterday at South Grafton High School, Grafton High School and Woolgoolga Public School as part of the Fair Funding Now campaign.

Human Society and Its Environment head teacher Simon Robertson has spent 17 years at Grafton High School. He loves his job but says more help is needed.

He said a potential $1.3m boost could have "massive potential” to improve support for students dealing with health or behavioural issues, or who were in need of specialist help.

Mr Robertson said improving literacy was a priority that would be more easily realised with an additional 13 teachers the money could allow for.

NSW Teachers Federation president Maurie Mulheron told those rallying it was the "most critical federal election” the teaching profession had faced.

"We have tried for years now to get bipartisan support for additional funding to public schools. The Morrison Government has given a shortfall of 14 billion dollars,” he said.

"When we go into that ballet box, we are voting for our kids' futures so they can get the resources their schools need and the teachers can get the tools and resources that we expect as a community.”

Mr Mulheron said Woolgoolga Public School would also receive $410,000 under Labor's commitment.

The National School Reform Agreement shows NSW government schools are funded 75 per cent by the state and 20 per cent by the federal government. Private school are 80 per cent federally funded and 20 per cent state funded.