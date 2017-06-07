Teachers unite for students on Gonski

NOT HAPPY: Clarence Valley teachers and NSW Teachers Federation members gather outside Kevin Hogan's office in Grafton to show their concern over education funding cuts.

FRUSTRATION was rife at the meeting of NSW Teachers Federation members and the Grafton Teachers Association outside of Kevin Hogan's office as they protested the Turnbull Government's new education funding model.

Grafton High School Teachers Federation representative Simon Robertson said the school will lose more than $1.1 million with the Turnbull's new funding model.

"We've got a big literacy push on at the moment and we were hoping to get a literacy class happening between years 7-10, where as now we only kind of have one in year 7, so that money would have paid for extra teachers to help target those needs," he said.

"We have on average 30 kids in each year group who read at least four or five years below their year group, so that would have paid for those teachers.

"Now, we have to try and make that happen without the money."

Maurie Mulheron on Gonski: NSW Teachers Deferation President addressed Grafton Teachers on Gonski

President of the NSW Teachers Federation Maurie Mulheron came to Grafton on Wednesday morning with the Gonski billboard to highlight the campaign they had been running in rural and regional NSW.

"The Turnbull/ Birming- ham plan for school funding is to cut a significant amount of funding out of public schools from next year onwards," he said.

"In the Page electorate they will lose $23.9 million from all schools in the year 2018/19."

RELATED:

Education a worthy spend: Hogan

LOOK: How much Federal funding will your school get?

Mr Mulheron said for South Grafton Public School alone, it should be getting under the original Gonski agreement between the state and federal government, they will lose $1.1 million.

"What Turnbull is offering is $968,000 less, that's dramatic" he said.

"Programs will collapse, we will see HSC enrichment classes collapse, we will see literacy and numeracy in the junior schools collapse, aboriginal engagement programs, homework centres (and more)."

Why is Gonski important for Clarence Valley kids?

YVETTE BLACKBURN, Grafton High: We're at a disadvantage already because we are rural. We will miss out on more opportunity. Extra funding helps us deliver the curriculum. Caitlan Charles

VEDETTE MCKENNA with LANA BRADLEY, Westlawn Public School: For us as teachers, what we can produce for our students in public and private education. It's important for all kids and the community in the Clarence Valley. Caitlan Charles