Teaching the importance of indigenous language to the young

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is pictured with preschoolers from Uniting Preschool in Grafton and service director Neil Gorring and 'Ninganah No More' program co-ordinator Bianca Monaghan. Debbie Newton

A GRAFTON pre-school has won a $7000 grant give its children a chance to learn the importance of Aboriginal languages.

The Uniting Preschool in Grafton as well as the Evans Head Community Preschool have each won grants of around $7000 from the State Government to teach children about local Aboriginal language.

The Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the Ninganah No More program was all about helping local kids appreciate and understand Aboriginal languages from the region.

"Indigenous communities in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys aren't just step one of our regional history, they make ongoing contributions to our cultural, tourism and economic assets, especially through the arts,” he said.

"It is a real shame that so few know so little about this contribution and these modest grants secured by the Nationals in Government will go some way to remedying that.”

He said the government provided a grant and recognition for Baryugil elders, an initiative that was applauded on social media by leading Australian Aboriginal leader Warren Mundine.

Service director at Uniting Preschool Grafton Neil Gorring welcomed the funding and the ongoing benefits it will provide for the children and educators to maintain awareness of our local indigenous culture and language.

"At Uniting, we are committed to embedding indigenous cultural perspectives into our preschool educational program,” he said.

"We have done this by partnering with local Aboriginal organisations to learn about the traditional Bundjalung people upon whose land our preschool is located.

"This grant enables us to provide further learning opportunities through the delivery of a tailored eight-week Aboriginal Education Program to enable the children to learn about the importance of keeping Bundjalung language alive.

"Our Bundjalung learning journey will include experiences which explore language, songs, stories, dances, drawing symbols and totems.”